BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.08%)
DGKC 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
FABL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
HBL 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
HUBC 89.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
MLCF 35.58 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.59%)
PAEL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
PIOC 103.13 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.03%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
SSGC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 82.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,981 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 17,520 Decreased By -275.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 49,531 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,958 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-18

Raid on two warehouses: Smuggled goods worth Rs650m seized in Quetta

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

KARACHI: Customs Intelligence & Investigation Quetta on Tuesday launched a significant operation that led to the successful raid of two warehouses housing a vast cache of smuggled goods worth Rs 650 million.

According to the details, the operation was carried out in response to specific intelligence, in line with the directives, guidelines, and policies of the Directorate General of Customs Intelligence and Investigation, Islamabad.

The operation targeted two warehouses located at the Saryab Road area in Quetta resulting in the confiscation of a substantial quantity of contraband items, including a massive stash of cigarettes, betel nuts, vapes, and Indian-origin pan parag. The value of seized goods is estimated to be Rs 650 million.

The enormity of the seized goods required equally substantial transportation means, and they were securely moved to the National Logistics Cell (NLC) dry port warehouse. The operation involved the deployment of two 40-foot containers, one 10-wheeler truck, and two six-wheeler trucks.

This operation was a triumph of inter-agency collaboration, as the Customs Intelligence & Investigation Quetta worked closely with the Intelligence Bureau, Frontier Corps (North), and the District Police Quetta.

The combined efforts of these agencies played a pivotal role in ensuring the operation’s success. Officials said that one of the most significant aspects of that operation was the substantial blow it dealt to the smuggling network, its supporters, and investors in the area.

It is expected that this success will serve as a strong deterrent and set a precedent for future anti-smuggling operations in Quetta and other notorious dumping sites and warehouses throughout Balochistan, they said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

smuggling smuggled goods National Logistics Cell

Comments

1000 characters

Raid on two warehouses: Smuggled goods worth Rs650m seized in Quetta

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

New working hours for govt offices notified

Cypher case: Court defers indictment of IK, Qureshi till 23rd

PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Read more stories