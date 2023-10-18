Raid on two warehouses: Smuggled goods worth Rs650m seized in Quetta

KARACHI: Customs Intelligence & Investigation Quetta on Tuesday launched a significant operation that led to the successful raid of two warehouses housing a vast cache of smuggled goods worth Rs 650 million.

According to the details, the operation was carried out in response to specific intelligence, in line with the directives, guidelines, and policies of the Directorate General of Customs Intelligence and Investigation, Islamabad.

The operation targeted two warehouses located at the Saryab Road area in Quetta resulting in the confiscation of a substantial quantity of contraband items, including a massive stash of cigarettes, betel nuts, vapes, and Indian-origin pan parag. The value of seized goods is estimated to be Rs 650 million.

The enormity of the seized goods required equally substantial transportation means, and they were securely moved to the National Logistics Cell (NLC) dry port warehouse. The operation involved the deployment of two 40-foot containers, one 10-wheeler truck, and two six-wheeler trucks.

This operation was a triumph of inter-agency collaboration, as the Customs Intelligence & Investigation Quetta worked closely with the Intelligence Bureau, Frontier Corps (North), and the District Police Quetta.

The combined efforts of these agencies played a pivotal role in ensuring the operation’s success. Officials said that one of the most significant aspects of that operation was the substantial blow it dealt to the smuggling network, its supporters, and investors in the area.

It is expected that this success will serve as a strong deterrent and set a precedent for future anti-smuggling operations in Quetta and other notorious dumping sites and warehouses throughout Balochistan, they said.

