BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.08%)
DGKC 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
FABL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
HBL 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
HUBC 89.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
MLCF 35.58 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.59%)
PAEL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
PIOC 103.13 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.03%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
SSGC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 82.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,981 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 17,520 Decreased By -275.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 49,531 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,958 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-18

Wall Street advances on upbeat earnings

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

NEW YORK: Wall Street reversed course to rise on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and signs of resilience in the US economy buoyed investor sentiment, even as a spike in Treasury yields pressured megacaps.

US retail sales rose 0.7% in September, compared with estimates of a 0.3% rise, while a separate reading showed production at US factories increased more than expected in September.

A rise in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year yields up at 4.813%, pressured megacaps Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.com, dragging them down between 0.1% and 0.5%.

“While almost nobody expects a November hike, it’s becoming more of a coin toss whether the Fed will raise rates in December,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin, however, said anecdotal information points to an economy that’s slowing amid a cooling trend in inflation, adding that the US central bank has time to decide on its next interest rate move.

Bank of America gained 3.1%, boosting the S&P 500 as it joined rivals in earning more from interest payments by its customers, while investment banking and trading fared better than expected.

Goldman Sachs third-quarter profit dropped less than expected as a nascent recovery in dealmaking offset its $864 million writedown related to GreenSky fintech business and investments in real estate. Its shares were down 0.2%.

Nvida dipped 3.5% after the Biden administration said it plans to halt shipments of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index fell 0.3% hitting a near two-week low intraday.

Economy-sensitive energy and materials stocks led gains amongst the major S&P 500 sectors, while information technology lagged behind.

At 12:07 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 112.24 points, or 0.33%, at 34,096.78, the S&P 500 was up 13.49 points, or 0.31%, at 4,387.12, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.09 points, or 0.08%, at 13,579.07.

Separately, US President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday, after Washington said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gazans.

Wall Street US retail sales

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street advances on upbeat earnings

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

New working hours for govt offices notified

Cypher case: Court defers indictment of IK, Qureshi till 23rd

PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Read more stories