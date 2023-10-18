KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 150,315 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,537 tonnes of import cargo and 47,778 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,537 comprised of 32,031 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,517 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,408 tonnes of DAP, 11,710 tonnes of Iron Ore & 42,871 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 47,778 comprised of 36,875 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 60 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,653 tonnes of Talc Powder & 4,190 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 4280 containers comprising of 2227 containers import and 2053 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 729 of 20’s and 602 of 40’s loaded while 86 of 20’s and 104 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1000 of 20’s and 403 of 40’s loaded containers while 39 of 20’s and 104 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 06 ships namely, Ever Utile, Safeen Prime, Ts Dalian, Eva Usuki, Cosco Antwerp and MT Shalamar berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships Ym Express, Atout, Peace Angel, Indigo Ray, Richmond Park, X-Press Odyssey, X-Press Salween, Safeen Prime and Good Luck 1 Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ship, MSC Shangai-V, Onyx-1, Horin Trader, Livarden and Hafnia Prestige left the port during the report period, while three more ships, Kyparissia, Jal Kalpavriksh and Limra are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 203,938 tonnes, comprising 149,244 tonnes imports cargo and 54,694 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,141 Containers (1,098 TEUs Imports and 2,043 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Chem Harvest, Sea Treasure and Maersk Sentosa& two more ships, MSC Maria Elena and Al-Deebal Carrying Palm oil, Furnace oil, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, QICT, and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday, 17th October, while three more Container ships, Cap Andreas, MSC Vilda-X and Maersk Jabalare due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday 18th October, 2023.

