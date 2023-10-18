CDA auctions four plots for Rs7.743bn on first day

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on the first day of the auction of plots, auctioned four plots for Rs7.743 billion.

The first day of the auction was attended by a large number of investors and a healthy competition was witnessed. On the first day of the auction, four plots were sold for rupees 7.743 billion.

The four-day auction of plots will continue till October 20 at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

According to the details, on the first day of the auction of residential and commercial plots, plot number 53F measuring 666.67 square yards located in I-8 Markaz was auctioned for one billion 42 lacs. Similarly, plot No 53D measuring 666.67 square yards located in I-8 Markaz was auctioned for one billion and nine crore rupees.

Similarly, plot no 28 of 711.11 square yards located in G-11 Markaz was auctioned for Rs1.16 billion.

Plot number 8 of 2666.66 square yards of blue area was auctioned for 4.45 billion rupees. Thus, on the first day of the auction, four plots were auctioned for 7.743 billion rupees. The auction of plots will continue on October 18, 19, and 20.

Residential and commercial plots of different categories are being offered for investment in the four-day auction of plots. In the auction, plots of various marakaz, Blue Area, and E-11 Northern Strip are being auctioned.

Park Enclave Commercial, Class III Shopping Centres, agro farms, apartments and industrial plots will be offered for auction in the 4-day auction.

Similarly, the plots of fruit, vegetable, and meat shops, and I-11 markets will also be presented for auction, while for the first time, the plots allocated for hostels will be offered for auction. Residential plots will also be auctioned in the four-day auction of plots.

The auction is being supervised by the auction committee headed by the Member Estate.

The bids received after thorough scrutiny will be placed before the CDA Board, which is the competent forum to accept or reject the bids.

The auction of plots will continue for four days at the Jinnah Convention Centre from October 17, 18, 19, and 20. The facility is also available on the official website of the CDA which is: www[dot]cda[dot]gov[dot]pk.

