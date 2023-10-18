Canadian Fanshawe College holds event

KARACHI: Canadian institute Fanshawe College hold an event to offer opportunities to Pakistani students to study and live in Canada.

The event was having a presence of the Director international Recruitment Fanshawe College Saurabh Malhotra. He highlighted the significance of Education System in Canada and about the importance of student coming to Canada during the day.

He was precising more on the opportunities that Canada is offering to Pakistani students available at one of top-notch college in Canada and enjoys the liberty of state of Art Education system.

All the Fanshawe partners in Pakistan attended the Event in Karachi. The event was also attended by the Trade Commissioner of Canada in Pakistan.

