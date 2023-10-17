BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.08%)
DGKC 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
FABL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
HBL 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
HUBC 89.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
MLCF 35.58 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.59%)
PAEL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
PIOC 103.13 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.03%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
SSGC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 82.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,981 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 17,520 Decreased By -275.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 49,531 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,958 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi wants to expand cooperation with Indonesia in several key markets

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 06:29pm

BEIJING: China is willing to expand and strengthen cooperation with Indonesia in emerging industries such as the digital economy, photovoltaics and new energy vehicles, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

China is also willing to boost imports of Indonesia’s agricultural and fishery products, Xi said in a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum, according to state media China Central Television.

Xi said the two sides should deepen the integration of industrial chains and supply chains, and jointly promote the construction of a “regional comprehensive economic corridor.”

China’s Xi touts close relationship with Chile in talks

In October, Widodo inaugurated a $7.3 billion high-speed railway connecting the country’s capital with the city of Bandung.

The railway, one of the president’s flagship infrastructure projects and part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, has faced problems ranging from land procurement issues, pandemic-related delays and ballooning costs.

Xi labeled the high-speed railway a “golden brand” of China-Indonesia cooperation in building the Belt and Road, in his talks with Widodo, who has made trips to China over the past few months.

Widodo said Indonesia regards China as an important strategic partner in national economic development and construction, and “looks forward to further strengthening communication and cooperation with China,” state media reported.

Xi said the two sides should work closely together to safeguard the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) centrality, promote open regionalism, and demonstrate the responsibility of major developing countries.

China Xi Jinping indonesia

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Xi wants to expand cooperation with Indonesia in several key markets

Kakar seeks Chinese investment in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

FPA, QTA in electricity bills: SC sets aside LHC verdict

KSE-100 closes 200 points lower after briefly crossing 50,000 level

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Army top brass offers 'unequivocal' diplomatic, political support for Palestinian people amid Gaza war

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis

Lotte Chemical shuts plant operations temporarily on ‘lower downstream demand’

Read more stories