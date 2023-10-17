BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
China’s Xi touts close relationship with Chile in talks

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 10:25am

BEIJING: China-Chile relations have always been at the forefront of China’s relations with Latin American and Caribbean countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday in Beijing, when meeting with Chile President Gabriel Boric.

Xi told the Chilean leader, who is in China to attend the Belt and Road Forum, that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Chile relations, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) said.

Xi praised the country for being the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with China, and among the first Latin American country to join the Belt and Road initiative, CCTV reported.

Kim Jong Un tells Xi Jinping in letter he hopes to promote cooperation

“China-Chile cooperation in various fields has promoted the development and revitalization of both countries and brought substantial benefits to our people,” Xi added.

