Afghanistan’s Gurbaz rapped by ICC for angry outburst

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2023 04:54pm
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz (R) reacts after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 15, 2023. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz (R) reacts after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 15, 2023. Photo: AFP

LUCKNOW: Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was reprimanded on Tuesday for angrily smashing his bat against the boundary rope and a chair after being dismissed during the shock World Cup win over England.

Gurbaz made 80 in Afghanistan’s total of 284 but vented his frustration after being run-out in the game at New Delhi.

In a statement, the International Cricket Council said Gurbaz was found to have broken the code relating to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.”

Afghanistan defeat champions England in seismic World Cup shock

“The incident occurred in the 19th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when after his dismissal, Gurbaz slammed his bat on the boundary rope and a chair,” the ICC statement explained.

Gurbaz admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.

Gurbaz played a key part in the stunning 69-run upset when he set the tone for his team’s dominance in a 114-run opening stand with Ibrahim Zadran.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

