BAFL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.61%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
DGKC 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.56%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
HBL 97.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 90.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.15%)
OGDC 96.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.22%)
PAEL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 104.70 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.6%)
PPL 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
PRL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.54%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.62%)
TRG 83.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.95%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.27%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,029 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 17,771 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.14%)
KSE100 49,919 Increased By 188.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,111 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.09%)
Elevated oil, US yields may nudge Indian bonds yields higher

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 11:04am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to trend marginally higher on Tuesday as oil prices as well as US yields remain elevated and as worries over additional supply from the local central bank continue to hurt market sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.31%-7.36% range, after ending at 7.3355% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

“Unless oil and Treasury yields come down sharply, the bottom is unlikely to be broken,” the trader said.

Oil prices eased marginally amid hopes the US would ease sanctions on Venezuela and step up efforts to prevent the Middle East conflict from escalating.

However, Brent crude continues to hover around the $90-per-barrel mark.

Worries that the conflict will affect supply have pushed oil prices higher, which has a direct impact on inflation in net importers such as India.

US yields rose amid continuous supply, while investors try to gauge the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb high inflation with what should be the term premium for interest rates.

India bond yields start week higher as oil price spike hurts

The 10-year yield was above the 4.70% mark.

Meanwhile, traders remain cautious ahead of debt sales by the Reserve Bank of India, which had announced plans to sell bonds via open market operations (OMO) to withdraw liquidity.

Market participants expect sales of 500 billion rupees (about $6 billion), likely coming as state-run banks slow down their bond purchases.

With US yields, oil prices and the OMO sales in mind, Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the 10-year yield to trade in the 7.25%-7.50% range in the near term.

Indian government bond

