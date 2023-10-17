BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.16%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
HBL 97.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 90.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.26%)
OGDC 96.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.23%)
PAEL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
PIOC 104.51 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (4.41%)
PPL 79.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.94%)
PRL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.54%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
TRG 83.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.95%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.27%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,029 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 17,762 Decreased By -34.1 (-0.19%)
KSE100 49,906 Increased By 174.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,104 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.13%)
Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 275-276 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 10:31am

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining another 0.48% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 275.50, an increase of Rs1.33, in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had appreciated 0.29% to settle at 276.83.

Since its record low of 307.1 in the inter-bank market on September 5, the local currency has eked out one of the longest appreciation runs.

The unprecedented increase has come largely on the back of a crackdown against smuggling and controls on the Exchange Companies (ECs) sector.

With strict actions, the central bank has become more vigilant on exchange companies. During the last one month, authorisation of 9 exchange companies has been suspended for serious violations.

Internationally, the US dollar started Tuesday on the back foot as investors took stock of developments in the Middle East and braced for a slew of speeches by central bank officials this week headlined by Fed Chair Powell to gauge the monetary policy outlook.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.038% to 106.20, after dropping 0.36% on Monday. Investor attention will firmly be on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who is due to speak on Thursday, during a busy week of speeches by regional bank heads.

Fed officials will enter into a blackout period on Oct. 21 before the Fed’s Oct. 31–Nov. 1 meeting.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell slightly on Tuesday after a more than $1 slide on Monday amid hopes the US would ease sanctions on producer Venezuela and as Washington stepped up efforts to prevent an escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas.

This is an intra-day update

