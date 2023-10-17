BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.16%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
HBL 97.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 90.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.26%)
OGDC 96.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.23%)
PAEL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
PIOC 104.51 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (4.41%)
PPL 79.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.94%)
PRL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.54%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
TRG 83.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.95%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.27%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,029 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 17,771 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.14%)
KSE100 49,919 Increased By 188.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,111 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares gain ahead of RBA minutes, Rio Tinto jumps

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 10:03am

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, led by miners after Rio Tinto reported a rise in quarterly production, while investors awaited minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting to gauge the interest rate outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.8% to 7,084.2 by 2338 GMT after a 0.4% fall on Monday, with most sectors trading in positive territory.

Investors will scrutinise the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) October meeting, due later in the day, for comments on the country’s monetary policy path.

“The focus in today’s minutes will be the discussion on inflation,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.

The September unemployment report due on Thursday is expected to play a key role in the RBA’s monetary policy decision next month.

Heavyweight miners rose 1.2%, driven by a more than 3% jump in Rio Tinto as the world’s biggest iron ore producer reported a 1.2% rise in its third-quarter iron ore shipments.

Miners were also helped by an increase in iron ore futures on Monday as investor sentiment was boosted by fresh China stimulus. Financials climbed 1%, with the “big four” banks rising between 0.6% and 1.1%.

Tech stocks advanced 1.9%, after the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 1.2% higher overnight. Gold stocks were up 0.8%.

Shares of Newcrest Mining gained 1.1% even after the country’s largest gold miner reported an 18.1% sequential fall in quarterly gold production, hurt by maintenance shutdowns.

Australian shares inch lower as banks, tech stocks drag

In New Zealand, consumer inflation hit a two-year low in the third quarter, reducing expectations the central bank will hike the cash rate further in November and prompting a fall in the New Zealand dollar.

“Against this backdrop, the chance of a further rate hike from the RBNZ in November is less likely,” analysts at Westpac said in a note.

The country’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,199.62.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares gain ahead of RBA minutes, Rio Tinto jumps

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Read more stories