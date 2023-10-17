BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2023-10-17

Occupational health and safety

Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

EDITORIAL: It’s very unfortunate that every now and then a report surfaces about miserable working conditions in some part of the country that cause needless diseases and deaths among labourers, and pleads with authorities to take prompt action, only to fade from the headlines till another one pops up down the road.

Punjab’s stone crushing industry is in the spotlight this time, with HRCP (Human Rights Commission of Pakistan) urging a human rights body to immediately investigate claims of silicosis, a fatal lung disease common among workers in the sector.

This report, too, like so many in the past, highlights the appalling state of occupational health and safety (OHS) standards in yet another industry that employs hundreds of thousands of workers – approximately 500,000 people are directly or indirectly employed in Pakistan’s stone-crushing industry.

And, as usual, factory owners and relevant government officials are blind, perhaps willingly, to the effects of their old habit of not following safety rules. If only there were better implementation of the few rules that do exist, workers would not be exposed to crystalline silica dust during industrial processes and would not, in the long run, become vulnerable to silicosis.

The rot doesn’t end here. Suffering workers are then left to work out how to sustain their families and finance their treatment on their own, besides worrying about what and how much to leave behind for their families.

That is why the report also suggests that the government should set up a special commission to identify all victims of silicosis and their legal heirs and duly determine the “quantum of compensation” to which they are entitled.

It also demands that the commission consider factors such as loss of earning capacity, number of dependent family members and all other factors based on the disability-adjusted life years formula developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

And it calls for punitive measures against factory owners that do not follow proper protective guidelines and needlessly expose workers to diseases, and suggests that owners should be held liable for payments for workers’ treatment.

Hopefully, this report will catch the attention of authorities where all others have failed. For, a lot of steps suggested in it are already part of the rule book, and many such concerns have been voiced before, repeatedly, yet there has been no on-ground action to speak of.

That this problem is not confined to the informal sectors means that the government machinery is as bad as the unofficial, black economy when it comes to monitoring working conditions.

Such apathy at the top not only puts workers’ lives in danger, but also amplifies the chronic crisis of productivity and drags the entire economy down. Policy wise, too, a country with one of the largest populations in the world cannot afford a working class afflicted with easily avoidable health problems.

So the government needs to wake up not just for the sake of the people, which doesn’t usually figure too high on its priority list, but also for its own survival.

There should be a thorough, countrywide investigation into working conditions to determine not just how to better protect workers, which is their right, but also to identify and punish government officials who have either been asleep at the wheel or involved in an unforgivable violation of worker-and human-rights.

The past doesn’t give much reason for optimism. Yet perhaps provincial caretaker setups – labour devolved to provinces after the 18th Amendment – can do the people, especially helpless labourers, a big favour by getting the ball rolling before they bow out soon enough.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

WHO HRCP labourers workers health and safety

Comments

1000 characters

Occupational health and safety

RDA inflows rise to $6.75bn

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories