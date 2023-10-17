BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-17

China stocks drop as Middle East concerns outweigh signs of recovery

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

SHANGHAI: Chinese blue-chip stocks fell on Monday amid concerns that the Middle East conflict could widen, despite some stabilising signs in economic recovery and the authorities’ latest measures to shore up investor confidence.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 1% by the close, and was near levels seen nearly a year ago, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.5% lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.1%.

Crude oil hovered above $90 a barrel, while equities were weak and the safe-haven dollar was firm, as investors nervously watched whether the escalating violence in Gaza would cause the conflict to spread beyond Israel and Hamas.

China released a mixed batch of data on Friday which showed a slump in exports and imports was gradually easing, but lingering deflationary pressures underlined the challenges policymakers face in trying to engineer a stronger recovery.

To boost sentiment, China’s securities regulator on Saturday said it would restrict securities lending businesses and tighten scrutiny on improper regulatory arbitrage.

“The effect of the policy is limited as investors are more eager to see fundamental improvement signs,” said Yuan Yuwei, fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management.

Separately, China’s central bank ramped up liquidity support to the banking system as it rolled over medium-term policy loans on Monday but kept the interest rate unchanged as expected.

Investors are awaiting China’s growth data for the third quarter due this Wednesday to measure the recovery momentum.

The US will take steps to prevent American chipmakers from selling semiconductors to China that circumvent government restrictions, a US official said.

The news sent the semiconductor index tumbling 3%, while new energy dropped 2.3% and property developers fell 2.6%.

Foreign investors sold a net 6.5 billion yuan ($889 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect on Monday. Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 1.8%.

China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks drop as Middle East concerns outweigh signs of recovery

RDA inflows rise to $6.75bn

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories