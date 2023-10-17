BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-17

Japanese rubber futures rise on global output worries

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

BEIJING: Japanese rubber futures hit their highest level in more than a year on Monday, lifted by strong crude oil prices and concerns over declining production in top producers Thailand and Indonesia.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for March delivery ended 0.39% higher at 260.6 yen ($1.74) per kg, hitting its highest closing since June 10, 2022.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.7 % from last release on Sept. 28, the exchange said on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 2.03% dragged by chip-related shares, with risk appetite being hurt as tensions in the Middle East escalated.

The period from mid-September to mid-January is typically the peak production season globally, but largest producers Thailand and Indonesia are instead facing a production downtrend, Jom Jacob, co-founder of India-based analyst firm What Next Rubber.

“Unless production returns to normal, there could be considerable shortage in the forthcoming lean season of production from end-January to end-June.”

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery was up 30 yuan at 14,750 yuan ($2,017.43) per metric ton. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for January delivery last traded at 148.2 US cents per kg, up 0.3%.

Oil prices fell after rallying to more than $90 per barrel, with investors waiting to see if the Israel-Hamas conflict draws in other countries - a development that would potentially drive up prices further and deal a fresh blow to the global economy.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

rubber rubber price rubber rates

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures rise on global output worries

RDA inflows rise to $6.75bn

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories