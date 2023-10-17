38th Corporate Excellence Awards 2023: Messages M. Younus Dagha, Minister Industries & Commerce and Revenue, Government of Sindh

TEXT: MAP’s steadfast commitment to fostering the adoption of best management practices, nurturing human capital development, and promoting awareness of exemplary management standards, has been demonstrated through its enduring tradition of hosting the Corporate Excellence Awards since 1982.

It is with great pride that we observe how MAP's Corporate Excellence Award has evolved over the years into the gold standard for recognizing practical management excellence in Pakistan.

The transparency of the evaluation process ensures that only exceptional companies emerge as frontrunners. MAP's persistent efforts in this regard are commendable indeed.

It's important to note that Pakistan is indeed facing several economic challenges.

The rising inflation in Pakistan has put pressure on businesses and consumers alike, MAP's dedication to promote best management practices is all the more relevant in this context, as effective management and governance, at the micro and the macro levels, can help companies navigate these economic challenges and strive for sustainability and growth.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the recipients of the 38th Corporate Excellence Awards and Certificates, recognizing their remarkable achievements. I trust that they will maintain their commitment to distinction, serving as the source of inspiration for others in the industry.

As we look ahead, I am hopeful that MAP will continue to play a pivotal role in championing corporate excellence by consistently organizing such impactful events.

