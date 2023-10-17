ATC extends judicial remand of PTI workers

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of a PTI worker Sanam Javed and others till October 30 in case of putting the police vehicles on fire at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

Earlier, the police produced the suspects before the court and the IO sought their 14-day remand. The court allowed the remand accordingly and asked the police to produce them again on next hearing. The other accused include Afshan Tariq, Muhammad Tariq, Ali Hassan and Syed Faisal Akthar.

