Markets Print 2023-10-17

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 16, 2023).
Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 16, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 49,731.35
High:                      49,919.03
Low:                       49,317.59
Net Change:                   237.88
Volume (000):                296,341
Value (000):              10,597,776
Makt Cap (000)         1,710,271,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,012.83
NET CH                    (+) 106.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,187.92
NET CH                     (+) 22.74
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,592.15
NET CH                      (+) 1.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,422.65
NET CH                     (+) 39.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,587.72
NET CH                     (+) 11.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,674.16
NET CH                     (+) 89.44
------------------------------------
As on:               16-October-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

