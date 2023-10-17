Markets Print 2023-10-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 16, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 49,731.35
High: 49,919.03
Low: 49,317.59
Net Change: 237.88
Volume (000): 296,341
Value (000): 10,597,776
Makt Cap (000) 1,710,271,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,012.83
NET CH (+) 106.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,187.92
NET CH (+) 22.74
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,592.15
NET CH (+) 1.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,422.65
NET CH (+) 39.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,587.72
NET CH (+) 11.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,674.16
NET CH (+) 89.44
------------------------------------
As on: 16-October-2023
====================================
