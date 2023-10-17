KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 16, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 49,731.35 High: 49,919.03 Low: 49,317.59 Net Change: 237.88 Volume (000): 296,341 Value (000): 10,597,776 Makt Cap (000) 1,710,271,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,012.83 NET CH (+) 106.64 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,187.92 NET CH (+) 22.74 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,592.15 NET CH (+) 1.86 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,422.65 NET CH (+) 39.28 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,587.72 NET CH (+) 11.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,674.16 NET CH (+) 89.44 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-October-2023 ====================================

