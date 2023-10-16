BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
BIPL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.08%)
DFML 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 90.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.27%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.61%)
PIOC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PPL 81.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.54%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (4.4%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By 5.6 (0.11%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 81.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 49,681 Increased By 187.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,114 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
India bond yields start week higher as oil price spike hurts

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 10:39am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were marginally higher on Monday as rise in oil prices weighed on the sentiment, and investors remained wary of the central bank’s next move on additional supply.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield was at 7.3257% as of 10:00 a.m. IST on Monday, after ending at 7.3166% in the previous session.

“Oil above $90 per barrel is always a worrying sign, and hits the confidence of bulls, which is already impacted by the thought of additional supplies hitting the market,” a trader with a private bank said.

Oil prices jumped as investors priced in the possibility of a wider Middle East conflict after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to “demolish” Hamas group as his troops made their first raids into the Gaza Strip.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was trading above $90 per barrel, stoking concerns about one of the most significant geopolitical risks to oil markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, traders said.

Elevated oil prices could mount pressure on local inflation after a soft September reading was outweighed by sticky US inflation print last week that fuelled bets of higher-for-longer interest rates in the world’s largest economy.

Indian inflation rate eased to 5.02% in September from 6.83% in August but remained above the central bank’s 4% target.

Meanwhile, yields remained elevated after the Reserve Bank of India, earlier this month, said it plans to sell bonds via auctions to absorb banking system liquidity.

Indian bond yields flat ahead of inflation data

Market participants expect the bank to sell 500 billion rupees ($6 billion) of bonds this quarter.

The rise in yields initially attracted demand from state-run banks.

However, treasury officials warn that even the largest holders of such securities could go slow on purchases in the weeks ahead as banking system liquidity tightens.

Indian government bond

