Pakistan terms Gaza siege genocide of Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has denounced the relentless bombardment and complete blockade of Gaza by Israeli forces, equating the unfolding humanitarian crisis with the genocide of Palestinians.

“We also condemn the siege of Gaza which is very unfortunate ... that they have no water, health facility and food which is creating a major humanitarian crisis that can be equated with genocide,” Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said while addressing the media at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Sunday.

The statement comes after Israel imposed a “total siege” to stop food and fuel from reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid in response to a surprise Hamas offensive last week that left 1,300 Israelis dead, according to officials.

Israel has warned around 1.1 million Gazans living in the north of the Palestinian territory to flee to the south ahead of a ground incursion which the military has indicated will focus on Gaza City, the base of the leadership of the Hamas group.

Health officials in Gaza have reported that Israel’s air strikes have led to over 2,200 casualties, with a significant proportion being civilians.

“This is genocide being committed by Israel against poor people of Palestine. There is no doubt that Israel has committed aggression,” the foreign minister said while referring to the situation in the besieged territory.

He urged Israel to respect the international law and United Nations (UN) resolutions on Palestine which recognised their right to self-determination. He said that the ongoing Hamas-Israel war is a result of seven decades of illegal occupation of the Palestinians territories by Israeli forces.

The minister said, “Any attempt to equate Israel that is aggressor with that of Palestinian struggle is unacceptable for Pakistan. Pakistan would demand that Palestinian right to self-determination must be respected.” He said that occupied Palestinian territories must be vacated in line with the UN resolutions on a two-state solution.

“Separate state status should be accepted not only by Israel but by the international community with pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital this is a consistent position of Pakistan.” He said that Pakistan was also in touch with UN and international aid agencies to provide immediate humanitarian aid for the besieged people of Gaza.

Answering a question, the foreign minister said Pakistan is in touch with the relevant quarters, including the United Nations and other aid agencies to provide humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza.

Replying to another question about New Delhi’s delaying tactics in issuing visas to Pakistani spectators, who are wishing to watch the cricket World Cup matches being held in India, Jalil Abbas Jilani said India has violated the international norms by not letting Pakistani cricket lovers and media persons to enjoy and cover the sport live from the ground.

About Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s visit to China, he said that at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is undertaking a visit to Beijing to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum from Tuesday.

Jilani said the prime minister will also address the high-level forum with a theme of “Connectivity in an Open Global Economy”.

He said the prime minister will have bilateral meetings with the Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other leading personalities. Besides, he will meet with the participating global leaders, who are coming to attend the third BRF.

The foreign minister said meetings with top Chinese businessmen, including heads of large corporations and business giants are also on the cards. He said that these meetings will discuss the cooperation that can be forged, including joint ventures in Pakistan.

He further said that a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) will be signed during the visit. The possible MoUs will be signed in the areas of agriculture, health, industry, green energy, and space technology.

The foreign minister highlighted that the visit will help strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and provides an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that after concluding activities in Beijing, the prime minister will visit the Chinese Province of Xinjiang, which is the main artery of CPEC.

He said Xinjiang is an important region, which borders Pakistan and connects China with eight other countries as well. He said the prime minister, during his stay in the region, will address the Xinjiang University and interact with the business community of the province.

Prime Minister Kakar will also say his Friday prayer at the Grand Mosque of Xinjiang.

