Punjab Human Capital Investment Project: Implementation progress rated ‘moderately unsatisfactory’ by World Bank

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) has rated the overall implementation progress of Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) worth $200 million moderately unsatisfactory.

The Project Development Objective (PDO) was to increase the utilisation of quality health services, and economic and social inclusion programmes, among poor and vulnerable households in select districts in Punjab.

However, progress towards achievement of PDO, as well as overall implementation progress is moderately unsatisfactory, official documents of the bank revealed.

Documents further stated that despite initial delays owing to repeated COVID lockdowns since the project’s effectiveness in May 2020, an encouraging turnaround is noted from the beginning of 2023.

In the last six months, the government of Punjab took key decisions in streamlining the Project’s governance and decision making structure, coupled with rigorous follow up on project’s physical and financial targets.

A revised Project PC-1 has been approved, and important procurements, such as hiring of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) firm have been completed.

The contract with OR firm is also operationalised, and the firm has begun work in the field. Additional key procurements are also at an advanced stage. Under the health component, 140 regular Basic Health Units (BHUs) were upgraded to 24/7 BHUs; 100 per cent of 24/7 BHUs have implemented electronic medical records (EMR); and 5,229,012 people were provided with essential health, nutrition, and population (HNP) services. 93 per cent of CCT beneficiary women were satisfied with health services provided.

Under the social protection component, beneficiary enrolment of CCT has increased to 229,580, and the upgradation of payment system has significantly improved the number of beneficiaries accounts opened and subsequent cash disbursement.

Under the economic inclusion component, 51,960 households have been enrolled, and assets have been transferred to over 24,000 beneficiaries.

Under the education component, minor civil works have been completed at all 3,400 project schools and delivery of age-appropriate furniture has begun.

Key activities requiring expeditious actions and regular monitoring include: priority implementation of social mobilisation; rollout of updated payment service provider SOPs; roll out of economic inclusion package-3 to the remaining project beneficiaries; and swift completion of pipeline procurements related to school furniture, books, and healthcare equipment.

