BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
BIPL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
DGKC 51.12 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.99%)
FFL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HBL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.73%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.68 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.55%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.61%)
PAEL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.68%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PIOC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.3%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.68%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.88%)
SSGC 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 77.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.32%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,030 Increased By 21.3 (0.43%)
BR30 17,848 Increased By 150.1 (0.85%)
KSE100 49,872 Increased By 378.6 (0.76%)
KSE30 17,200 Increased By 68.1 (0.4%)
TikTok details disinformation steps taken after EU demand

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

BRUSSELS: Short video app TikTok said on Sunday it had immediately mobilised resources and personnel to counter hate and misinformation emerging after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ attack on Israel.

EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Thursday gave TikTok 24 hours to detail measures taken to counter the spread of disinformation related to the Middle East conflict. He also opened a probe into Elon Musk’s X.

TikTok listed in a statement the actions it had taken, although it declined to say how it had specifically replied to Breton.

“TikTok stands against terrorism. We are shocked and appalled by the horrific acts of terror in Israel last week. We are also deeply saddened by the intensifying humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza,” TikTok said.

TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, said its actions included launching a command centre, enhancing its automated detection systems to remove graphic and violent content and adding more moderators who speak Arabic and Hebrew.

It was also removing content that attacks or mocks victims of violence or incites violence, had added restrictions on eligibility for its live broadcast feature and was cooperating with law enforcement agencies and engaging with experts.

