Investment programme: ADB despatches mission on power distribution, clean energy project

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has despatched a Mission to Islamabad for deliberations on power distribution sector investment project and second access to clean energy investment programme.

The Mission comprising Seung Duck Kim, Energy Specialist/ Mission leader, Ehtasham Khattak, senior project officer (energy) and Habib Hasan, project analyst, will remain in Pakistan from October 16-25 2023.

Investment in renewable energy projects can help reduce power shortfall

The Mission will also review the status and progress of the policy actions under the proposed policy-based loan i.e. energy sector reforms and financial sustainability programme (subprogramme 3).

The Mission will consult with the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC), all Distribution Companies (Discos) and Provincial Government related to investment opportunities in their areas of operation and the Ministry of Finance.

The Mission will also hold discussion with development partners to discuss issues in power sector distribution area and ADB plans for further investment in areas of distribution and clean energy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023