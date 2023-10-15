BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-15

China’s Sept iron ore imports fall as steel margins shrink

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2023 03:19am

BEIJING: China’s iron ore imports in September fell 4.9% from August, customs data showed on Friday, as declining steel margins and rising domestic supply curbed buying.

The world’s largest iron ore consumer brought in 101.18 million metric tons of the key steelmaking ingredient last month, down from 106.42 million tons imported in August, which was the highest since October 2020, data from the country’s General Administration of Customs showed.

However, volumes last month were up 1.47% from the same month a year before. Lower steel margins in September dented the buying interest for seaborne cargoes, said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at international brokerage FIS.

Only about one-third of Chinese steel mills surveyed were operating at a profit by the end of September, down from one-half in late August, data from consultancy Mysteel showed. China’s iron ore imports in the first nine months of 2023 totalled 876.65 million tons, up 6.7% from the same period a year before, the customs data showed.

China’s exports of steel products in September jumped 61.8% from the prior year to 8.06 million tons, but was 2.66% lower than 8.28 million tons shipped in August, customs data showed.

The world’s largest steel producer shipped abroad a total of 66.82 million tons of steel products from January to September, a 31.8% year-on-year rise.

China imported 640,000 tons of steel products last month, down from 890,000 tons in September 2022, with the total over January-September period at 5.7 million tons, a drop of 31.7% from a year earlier, according to customs.

iron ore Chinese steel mills China iron ore imports

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Sept iron ore imports fall as steel margins shrink

IMF countries to boost funding by year-end

Global tax policy reforms: Shamshad attends roundtable for G-24

Two thermal plants hint at converting to Thar coal

Grid stations, supply lines: EAD inks euro 180m loan pact with AFD

Thakot-Raikot upgrading: China, Pakistan all set to ink MoU

SBP tells Senate panel: DPC set up to protect small bank depositors

‘NAO amendments case’ verdict: Another review plea filed in SC

Taskforce on FBR reforms yet to become fully functional

I&I-IR detects illegal adjustments of Rs70bn input tax

Investment programme: ADB despatches mission on power distribution, clean energy project

Read more stories