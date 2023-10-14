BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India wants to host summer Games in 2036, says PM Modi

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2023 09:35pm

India is interested in hosting the Olympic Games in 2036, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai.

The country has never hosted the Olympics before, but in 2010 Delhi hosted the Commonwealth Games.

“India will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to organise the Olympics in India in 2036. This is the age-old dream of 140 crore (1.4 billion) Indians, it is their aspiration,” Modi said.

“We want to realise this dream with your collaboration and support… I am confident that India will get the support of the IOC.”

Olympic champions Chopra, Barshim primed for Asian Games glory

India is among several nations eyeing future Games, with Paris set to host the 2024 summer Olympics and Los Angeles picked for the 2028 Games. Brisbane, Australia, will stage the 2032 Olympics.

India is a growing sports power, having finished fourth in the Asian Games this month, with a national record of 28 golds, and more than 100 medals overall.

The country also won seven medals, including one gold, at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the nation’s record haul.

Cricket, the most popular sport in India, was also picked this week along with four other sports to be included in the 2028 Olympics.

Last month, Polish President Andrzej Duda said his country was hopeful of organising the 2036 Olympics, while Indonesia and Mexico are also expected to bid to host sport’s biggest event.

Modi also said India would look to host the Youth Olympics in 2029.

“Sport is not just about winning medals but also winning hearts,” he said.

Narendra Modi International Olympic Committee Olympic Games IOC

Comments

1000 characters

India wants to host summer Games in 2036, says PM Modi

India maintain perfect ODI World Cup record over Pakistan with massive win

Q1FY24: $3.527bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan, says ISPR

Saudi pauses talks on normalisation with Israel

Blinken asks China to use 'influence' for Middle East calm

Gunmen kill six labourers in southwest Pakistan

Gold price per tola increases Rs4,900 in Pakistan

Taliban to join China's Belt and Road forum, elevating ties

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Read more stories