BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka ruled out of World Cup with injury

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2023 08:36pm

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury, with Chamika Karunaratne approved as a replacement in the squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.

Shanaka sustained a right thigh muscle injury in Tuesday’s six-wicket loss to Pakistan. The 32-year-old will need three weeks to recover.

India maintain perfect ODI World Cup record over Pakistan with massive win

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men’s cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad,” the ICC said.

Sri Lanka, who are seventh in the standings after losing their first two games, next play Australia on Monday in Lucknow.

Dasun Shanaka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka ruled out of World Cup with injury

India maintain perfect ODI World Cup record over Pakistan with massive win

Q1FY24: $3.527bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Saudi pauses talks on normalisation with Israel

Blinken asks China to use 'influence' for Middle East calm

Gunmen kill six labourers in southwest Pakistan

Gold price per tola increases Rs4,900 in Pakistan

Taliban to join China's Belt and Road forum, elevating ties

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Read more stories