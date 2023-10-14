BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
SSGC intensifies operations against gas thieves

Published 14 Oct, 2023

KARACHI: SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS & CGTO) conducted a joint raid with SSGC Police in Bin Qasim Town, Karachi where culprit Mian Gul Bacha was arrested for supplying gas directly to 50 houses through rubber pipe and collecting Rs1,000 from each house.

SS&CGTO’s Operations Wing, Sukkur Region along with Customer Relations team conducted separate raids in Thermal Power Chowk and New Pind area in Sukkur and found gas being used directly for running a Tea House and generator. Total load was estimated at 312 cft/hr.

Another raid was conducted in Dera Allah Yar with FIR Cell Larkana and Distribution team, in which culprit Ahmed was caught using gas directly for running his hotel. FIRs were lodged and quantum of losses is being calculated.

Meanwhile, Gas Utility Court, Larkana convicted five accused, namely Saleem Tagar, Azher Tagher, Aijaz Tagher, Shaman Tagar and Bashir Tagar in one FIR till rising of court time, after payment of quantum of loss of Rs316,484 to SSGC and fine of Rs7,000. FIR was lodged in Police Station Nau Dero for direct use of gas through service line for commercial purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

