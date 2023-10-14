BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
PACRA assigns AM2 rating to PQAMC

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

KARACHI: Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has assigned an Asset Manager rating of ‘AM2’ (AM-Two) with a stable outlook to Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC).

This denotes a high quality, which means the asset manager meets high investment management industry standards and benchmarks with noted strengths in several of the rating factors. This milestone underscores PQAMC’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of Islamic fund management.

PQAMC is part of Pak Qatar Group (Pakistan’s premier and pioneer Islamic financial services group), offering a comprehensive range of savings and protection solutions that adhere to the principles of Shariah-compliant finance.

“The trust bestowed upon us by our valued partners stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence. Within one-year of operations, we attained various remarkable milestones, including achieving Assets Under Management (AUMs) size of exceeding Rs. 15.5 billion and the Governance Rating of AM2, which signifies high quality investment management industry standards.”

PQAMC has launched 9 Funds/ Investment Plans in a short span of less than year for both Corporate and Retail Investors, comprising Equity Fund, Income Funds, Money Market Funds, Asset Allocation Fund, Fixed Income Plan, Daily Dividend Plan, to provide all the required options to potential investors to cater their needs.

Our Funds are rated from Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) with ratings ranging from “AA” (Very High Credit Quality) to “A” (High Credit Quality Rating), all with stable outlook.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

investments PACRA PQAMC AM2 rating

