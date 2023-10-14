Concerns voiced over situation in besieged Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a webinar expressed serious concerns about the situation in the besieged Gaza and called for immediate de-escalation, ensuring humanitarian access, implementing a ceasefire, and reviving the peace process.

The Centre for Afghanistan Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with the Middle East Monitor (MEMO), hosted the webinar titled, “Palestine - Latest Developments and Impact on the Region.”

Moderated by Director CAMEA Amina Khan, it was addressed by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood (retired), Director General ISSI; Ambassador Khalid Mahmood (retired), Chairman BoG, ISSI; Dr Daud Abdullah, Director Middle East Monitor (MEMO); Dr Azzam Tamimi, British Palestinian Academic, Dr Motasem Dalloul, MEMO correspondent based in Gaza; and Oves Anwar, Director of the Research Society of International Law (RSIL).

Sohail Mahmood in his remarks said the Israel-Palestine dispute could not be reduced to security concerns or counterterrorism rhetoric; at its core lies the Palestinians’ inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

A two-state solution, which has had international consensus, has suffered substantial setbacks due to recent deliberate actions that undermine it. Israel’s response to Hamas’s attack has been characterized by indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force, with serious implications for regional stability.

The continuing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, home to 2.2 million people, many of whom are children, women, and the elderly, is unconscionable, he said.

They faced relentless bombing, with vital supplies such as water, fuel, and electricity cut off, medical facilities targeted, and UN personnel losing lives in the line of duty, he added.

Moreover, the conflict was not confined to Gaza, as demonstrated by the bombing of airports in Syria and unfounded accusations against Iran, with Lebanon at risk of being drawn in, he added.

He said the international community had fallen short in stopping the ongoing humanitarian nightmare, and some powerful nations’ unequivocal support for Israel’s “right to self-defence” might have emboldened it to take further excessive military actions while turning a blind eye to the immensely tragic humanitarian consequences.

He said strategic interests appeared to be taking precedence over international law and humanitarian norms.

He underscored how Pakistan had called for an urgent global intervention to halt further escalation and loss of life. The imperative now was immediate de-escalation, ensuring humanitarian access, implementing a ceasefire, and reviving the peace process, he added.

Director CAMEA Amina Khan stated that the recent events in the Gaza Strip had brought a new level of brutality by the Israeli occupation forces. “What sets this situation apart is the ‘declaration of war’ against the subjugated population, a move that defies international norms,” she said.

She added that the disregard for principles of international humanitarian law, particularly the concepts of necessity and proportionality, was evident, given the absence of safe areas for Gaza’s civilian population.

She added that it was crucial to emphasise that civilian casualties on both sides were deeply regrettable and cannot be condoned. Those tragic losses underscored the urgency of finding a peaceful and just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, she said, adding that a two-state solution remained the path towards peace, which was a matter of international concern. Achieving a just and lasting solution that respected the rights and dignity of all involved was imperative, she added.

“However, it is essential to recognise that systemic oppression, tantamount to apartheid and genocide, inevitably breeds resistance,” she said.

Dr Azzam Tamimi emphasised his refusal to recognise Israel as a legitimate entity, rejecting the two-state solution and UN resolutions due to his identity as a Palestinian Muslim. His personal history, marked by displacement at the hands of Israelis when he was 17 years old, underscores the profound impact of the conflict.

Dr Tamimi shed light on the perception that Israelis viewed themselves as superior, a perspective exemplified by the Israeli defence minister’s dehumanising remarks towards Palestinians. He urged the international community not to adopt the narrative of colonial powers and to recognise the daily suffering of Palestinians, who experience their homes being burned continuously. While the international community can advocate for a ceasefire, the imposition of a specific conflict resolution, such as a two-state solution, remains a complex challenge. He called for a re-evaluation of how the world perceived that enduring conflict.

