BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-14

Concerns voiced over situation in besieged Gaza

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a webinar expressed serious concerns about the situation in the besieged Gaza and called for immediate de-escalation, ensuring humanitarian access, implementing a ceasefire, and reviving the peace process.

The Centre for Afghanistan Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with the Middle East Monitor (MEMO), hosted the webinar titled, “Palestine - Latest Developments and Impact on the Region.”

Moderated by Director CAMEA Amina Khan, it was addressed by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood (retired), Director General ISSI; Ambassador Khalid Mahmood (retired), Chairman BoG, ISSI; Dr Daud Abdullah, Director Middle East Monitor (MEMO); Dr Azzam Tamimi, British Palestinian Academic, Dr Motasem Dalloul, MEMO correspondent based in Gaza; and Oves Anwar, Director of the Research Society of International Law (RSIL).

Sohail Mahmood in his remarks said the Israel-Palestine dispute could not be reduced to security concerns or counterterrorism rhetoric; at its core lies the Palestinians’ inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

A two-state solution, which has had international consensus, has suffered substantial setbacks due to recent deliberate actions that undermine it. Israel’s response to Hamas’s attack has been characterized by indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force, with serious implications for regional stability.

The continuing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, home to 2.2 million people, many of whom are children, women, and the elderly, is unconscionable, he said.

They faced relentless bombing, with vital supplies such as water, fuel, and electricity cut off, medical facilities targeted, and UN personnel losing lives in the line of duty, he added.

Moreover, the conflict was not confined to Gaza, as demonstrated by the bombing of airports in Syria and unfounded accusations against Iran, with Lebanon at risk of being drawn in, he added.

He said the international community had fallen short in stopping the ongoing humanitarian nightmare, and some powerful nations’ unequivocal support for Israel’s “right to self-defence” might have emboldened it to take further excessive military actions while turning a blind eye to the immensely tragic humanitarian consequences.

He said strategic interests appeared to be taking precedence over international law and humanitarian norms.

He underscored how Pakistan had called for an urgent global intervention to halt further escalation and loss of life. The imperative now was immediate de-escalation, ensuring humanitarian access, implementing a ceasefire, and reviving the peace process, he added.

Director CAMEA Amina Khan stated that the recent events in the Gaza Strip had brought a new level of brutality by the Israeli occupation forces. “What sets this situation apart is the ‘declaration of war’ against the subjugated population, a move that defies international norms,” she said.

She added that the disregard for principles of international humanitarian law, particularly the concepts of necessity and proportionality, was evident, given the absence of safe areas for Gaza’s civilian population.

She added that it was crucial to emphasise that civilian casualties on both sides were deeply regrettable and cannot be condoned. Those tragic losses underscored the urgency of finding a peaceful and just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, she said, adding that a two-state solution remained the path towards peace, which was a matter of international concern. Achieving a just and lasting solution that respected the rights and dignity of all involved was imperative, she added.

“However, it is essential to recognise that systemic oppression, tantamount to apartheid and genocide, inevitably breeds resistance,” she said.

Dr Azzam Tamimi emphasised his refusal to recognise Israel as a legitimate entity, rejecting the two-state solution and UN resolutions due to his identity as a Palestinian Muslim. His personal history, marked by displacement at the hands of Israelis when he was 17 years old, underscores the profound impact of the conflict.

Dr Tamimi shed light on the perception that Israelis viewed themselves as superior, a perspective exemplified by the Israeli defence minister’s dehumanising remarks towards Palestinians. He urged the international community not to adopt the narrative of colonial powers and to recognise the daily suffering of Palestinians, who experience their homes being burned continuously. While the international community can advocate for a ceasefire, the imposition of a specific conflict resolution, such as a two-state solution, remains a complex challenge. He called for a re-evaluation of how the world perceived that enduring conflict.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UN Security Council Gaza Sohail Mahmood CAMEA MEMO

Comments

1000 characters

Concerns voiced over situation in besieged Gaza

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories