Mushfiqur leads Bangladesh to 245-9 against New Zealand in World Cup

AFP Published October 13, 2023 Updated October 13, 2023 06:26pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHENNAI: Mushfiqur Rahim hit a fine half century to lead Bangladesh to 245-9 against New Zealand in their World Cup clash on Friday as veteran Black Caps fast bowler Trent Boult claimed a 200th one-day international wicket.

Mushfiqur made 66 off 75 balls with six fours and two sixes, taking his number of fifties in the format to 48 having also hit a half-century against England in the tournament three days ago.

The 36-year-old, playing in his 259th ODI, shared a crucial 96-run fourth wicket partnership with skipper Shakib Al Hasan (40) to help their team recover from 56-4.

Mushfiqur was eventually clean-bowled by Matt Henry as he attempted to pick up the scoring rate after Shakib had perished, caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham off Lockie Ferguson after top-edging an attempted pull shot.

New Zealand have ‘good information’ on Bangladesh, says Conway

Shakib ended his innings suffering from cramps in the sweltering heat and batting without a helmet or cap against the spinners.

Mushfiqur’s brother-in-law Mahmudullah, batting at number eight, added a valuable undefeated 41.

Boult, meanwhile, became the sixth New Zealand player to take 200 ODI wickets.

The 34-year-old reached the personal landmark when he dismissed Towhid Hridoy, caught at extra cover by Mitchell Santner for 13, in the 38th over.

Playing in his 107th ODI, Boult also dismissed opener Liton Das off the first ball of the match.

Liton was celebrating his 29th birthday but any hopes of a big score to mark the occasion were shattered when he shuffled down the wicket to confront Boult only to sky the ball to a grateful Henry who pocketed the chance at fine leg.

Captain Kane Williamson returned to action after missing New Zealand’s first two wins over defending champions England and the Netherlands as he recovered from a knee injury.

Bangladesh opened their World Cup campaign with victory over Afghanistan before losing to England.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 245-9 (Mushfiqur Rahim 66, Mahmudullah 41, Shakib Al Hasan 40; Lockie Ferguson 3-49) v New Zealand.

