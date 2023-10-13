BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar: Caretaker Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 13 Oct, 2023 07:24am

TEXT: The Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards are being organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan, which is a commendable initiative.

Such initiatives not only promote adoption of international best practices, good governance, and transparency in the corporate sector, but also help in addressing emerging challenges by fostering innovation at the policy level and incentivizing compliance at the implementation stage.

As a beacon for the accounting and auditing profession in Pakistan, ICAP has been exemplary in its endeavors since its establishment.

The contribution it has made to standard setting, quality control, and investigations has significantly contributed to the cause of corporate governance in our country.

Similarly, ICMA has distinguished itself through its high-caliber professional education. The cadre of management accountants birthed by ICMA adeptly caters to the evolving needs of our industry.

The accountancy profession is of utmost importance in our complex corporate environment, representing the principles of accountability and transparency across the public and private sectors. It undeniably stands as a one of the pillars in Pakistan’s economic progression.

That being said, it is incumbent upon the profession to continuously strive for excellence, to navigate anticipated challenges, and to foster innovative solutions in the evolving landscape.

One of the most affected countries by climate change, yet one of the least contributors to the global carbon footprint, Pakistan has been hit by natural disasters which have severely impacted its economy in recent times.

The government is letting no stone unturned to develop resilient infrastructure and policy framework to cope this challenge. It is the ripe time that corporate sector step forward and contribute towards this cause. Sustainability reporting at corporate level by the introduction of relevant standards is encouraging.

It is indeed heartening to witness ICAP and ICMA collaboratively spearhead an initiative that encourages corporate entities to prioritize transparency and timely dissemination of information along with the emphasis on the contemporary and most relevant challenge of sustainability.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the award recipients. May you continue to set benchmarks in corporate reporting and contribute to the nation’s growth.

ICAP Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Islamic Republic of Pakistan

