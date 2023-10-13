BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-13

CPEC and media exchanges: Chinese CG invites suggestions from APNS

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China Yang Yundong visited the office of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

The President of APNS Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General APNS, welcomed the guest and stated that Yang Yundong was the first diplomat to visit APNS House.

Yang Yundong thanked APNS for inviting him to their office saying the 3rd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) will be held in Beijing on October 17 and 18, 2023 in which more than 130 countries and over 30 International Organizations are expected to participate.

The Chinese Consul General said the Belt and Road Forum under the theme of high quality Belt and Road Cooperation, together for common development and prosperity will provide an opportunity for progress and development of the region and the globe.

The Consul General added that 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Over the past decade, the BRI has established more than 3,000 cooperation projects and galvanized nearly $1.0 trillion of investment, creating an array of livelihood projects and milestones of cooperation.

Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, Yang Yundong said this is a pilot project of the BRI and the landmark project for China-Pakistan cooperation in the new era.

He said the Chinese media sector has made several advancements according to the needs of the modern age. He welcomed Pakistani media and APNS taking benefit from it and the Chinese media will be happy to get suggestions from the APNS to boosting the China-Pakistan relations, better development of CPEC and media exchanges and collaborations.

“We are looking forward to working with all of you strengthen the “iron-clad” friendship between China and Pakistan and promote friendly cooperation,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CPEC APNS Yang Yundong Belt and Road Forum media exchanges

Comments

1000 characters

CPEC and media exchanges: Chinese CG invites suggestions from APNS

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Forex reserves up $31m

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Minister says work on CPEC expedited

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

Move to settle Al-Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial body to meet on 16th

‘Illicit cigarettes to inflict Rs300bn annual loss on kitty’

Read more stories