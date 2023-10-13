CDA continues its anti-encroachment campaign

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday continued its anti-encroachment campaign. Under this anti-encroachment campaign, operations are being carried out across the city without any discrimination.

In this regard, the Enforcement Directorate with the support of other departments on Thursday arrested illegal encroachments near Nust University Sector I-12/2 and I-12/3. A mega operation was conducted against these encroachments while using heavy machinery.

These encroachments were hindering the development works of the sector. As a result of the operation, 300 kanals of land were cleared and handed over to the development sector so that development works can be accelerated.

Apart from this, in light of public complaints in Rawal Town, taking full action against encroachment, several trucks and counters were dismantled and four truckloads of goods were confiscated. In the same way, various fruit stalls and other encroachments were eliminated by taking full action against the encroachments in the parking area and streets.

In the same way, Sector F-7, where the mafia had encroached on the car parking by placing various counters including rickshaws, which was causing parking problems. The anti-encroachment staff carried out extensive operations and ended the encroachment and seized four truckloads of goods. And cleared the public passage and parking area.

Later, dozens of buildings in GT Road Zone Two were sealed and notices were issued to the owners for violating the building by-laws.

