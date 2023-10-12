China’s Wang Yi: Palestinian issue is core of Middle East conflict

HONG KONG: China’s top diplomat and foreign minister Wang Yi said on Thursday the Palestinian issue is the core of the Middle East conflict, and that crux of the matter was that “justice” had been denied to the Palestinian people.

Wang made the remarks in a phone call with Celso Amorim, the top adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Wang also said China opposed acts that harm civilians and condemned violations of international law, according to a statement posted on Beijing’s foreign ministry website.