BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Wang Yi: Palestinian issue is core of Middle East conflict

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 08:32pm

HONG KONG: China’s top diplomat and foreign minister Wang Yi said on Thursday the Palestinian issue is the core of the Middle East conflict, and that crux of the matter was that “justice” had been denied to the Palestinian people.

Wang made the remarks in a phone call with Celso Amorim, the top adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Wang also said China opposed acts that harm civilians and condemned violations of international law, according to a statement posted on Beijing’s foreign ministry website.

China Middle East Wang Yi

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Wang Yi: Palestinian issue is core of Middle East conflict

Pakistan calls for ceasefire, condemns ‘indiscriminate’ Israeli force against Palestinians

Death toll in Gaza rises to at least 1,354: Hamas ministry

UN experts slam ‘horrific’ Hamas attack, Israel siege of Gaza

Inter-bank market: rupee’s winning streak continues, settles at 278.58 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues upwards march against US dollar

Pak Suzuki set to consider delisting from PSX, share price hits upper-limit

Pakistan seeks deal to import up to 1mn tons of Russian oil per year: TASS

KSE-100 closes at six-year high as bull-run continues

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $7.64bn

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing defence ties with Qatar: COAS

Read more stories