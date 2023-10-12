BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
Popular Dubai restaurant, Zuma, to open third location at La Mer beach

  • Restaurant already has outposts at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in Dubai and The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi
BR Life & Style Published October 12, 2023 Updated October 12, 2023 05:16pm
Zuma Dubai Beachhouse will be located in La Mer, which itself is being rebranded as J1 Beach. Photo courtesy: Zuma
Popular upscale Japanese restaurant, Zuma Dubai, will be opening a third location in the UAE, Zuma Dubai Beachhouse in 2025, reported TimeOut Dubai on Thursday.

The Japanese restaurant already has branches at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in Dubai and The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

The new property will mark its first seaside location in the Gulf, and is slated to be located in La Mer beach – the coastline that stretches between the Pearl Jumeirah and Jumeirah Bay.

It will be adjacent to the upcoming Gran Melia Dubai hotel and will overlook the Port de La Mer marina, according to Zuma, that also announced the news on its website.

Glitzy Dubai hungry for culinary fame

Zuma Dubai first opened its doors in 2008 and has remained a popular contender within Dubai’s restaurant scene for its modern take on Japanese cuisine, and stellar location.

It has won many regional accolades since it opened – including coming in at number 13 on the 2023 list of Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants by the World’s 50 Best group. The Abu Dhabi location is at number 43 on the list.

The new lifestyle venue will feature a lounge and bar, day beds a contemporary pool overlooking the sea as well as access to the private 140-metre beachfront.

It will also feature a resident DJ and will be open for lunch and pool bookings every day.

Beach clubs have become popular spaces and proliferated in Dubai in recent years due to the warm climate all year round.

Spaces such as Twiggy by La Cantine, Cove Beach, Drift Beach and the Mykonos outpost, Nammos, among others, are popular for their food, ambience and proximity to the beach.

Dubai, Doha, London among top cities where international travellers loved to splurge in 2022

A global chain, Zuma has fourteen locations globally, and eight seasonal locations. It first opened its doors in London, two decades ago.

It’s last outpost opened in Capri, Italy this past summer on the rooftop of Capri Palace Jumeirah, with view of Ischia Island and the Gulf of Naples.

Dubai restaurants earn Middle East’s first Michelin stars

