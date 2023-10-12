BAFL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.95%)
BIPL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.88%)
DGKC 48.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.95%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.63%)
HBL 95.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.56%)
HUBC 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.19%)
MLCF 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
OGDC 97.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.4%)
PAEL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
PPL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.99%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.85%)
SSGC 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.65%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-4.86%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,922 Increased By 8.7 (0.18%)
BR30 17,346 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 48,599 Increased By 124.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,849 Increased By 57.5 (0.34%)
European stocks touch three-week highs on easing interest rate concerns

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 12:43pm

European stocks hit three-week highs on Thursday, supported by a fresh round of declines in government bond yields as investors took comfort from dovish views from Federal Reserve officials.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.6% by 0711 GMT, with miners and automakers leading broad sectoral gains.

Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting showing caution among policymakers that helped fuel hopes that rates would stay steady.

European stocks edge up

Focus now will be on U.S. inflation data, due later in the day.

Asian stocks also rallied after a China state fund increased its stake in the country’s biggest banks.

Ericsson edged up 1.3% even as after the Swedish telecom gear maker announced a 32 billion Swedish crown ($2.9 billion) impairment charge.

Publicis rose 3.7% after the world’s largest advertising group increased its 2023 sales and margin forecasts.

In UK, Restaurant Group surged 36.9% after an Apollo Global-owned and managed vehicle announced acquisition of the Wagamama owner for 506 million pounds ($623.4 million) in cash.

Europe’s largest sugar producer Suedzucker climbed 4.4% after it raised its forecast for full-year earnings.

European stocks

