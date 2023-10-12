BAFL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.95%)
BIPL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
BOP 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
DGKC 47.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.77%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
HBL 95.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
HUBC 88.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 27.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.19%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.85%)
OGDC 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PAEL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.52%)
PPL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.99%)
PRL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.99%)
SSGC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-5.09%)
UNITY 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,922 Increased By 8.7 (0.18%)
BR30 17,346 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 48,599 Increased By 124.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,849 Increased By 57.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end a tad higher as financials, gold stocks gain

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 12:17pm

Australian shares ended slightly higher for a sixth straight session on Thursday, with financials and gold stocks leading gains, as investor sentiment improved on bets of the U.S. Federal Reserve standing pat on interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.04% higher at 7,091.0.

Uncertainty around the path of the U.S. economy, including difficulties estimating state of financial markets and potential oil price shocks pushed Fed officials to take a cautious stance at the last monetary policy meeting, according to minutes of the the central bank’s Sept 19-20 session released on Wednesday.

The U.S. consumer price index data for September, expected to show a moderation in inflation, is due later in the day.

Australian shares edge higher on mining boost, Fed in focus

“Although suggesting that rates will stay higher for longer, markets are now only pricing in a 30% chance of another rate hike from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC),” said Damian Rooney, Director of Equity Sales at Argonaut.

Damian said he sees the RBA staying on hold for the time being, as U.S. banks report earnings starting Friday.

Domestic lenders climbed 0.9%% to their highest since Sept. 19. The “Big Four” banks logged gains between 0.7% and 1%.

Gold stocks rose 1.2%, tracking bullion price highs ahead of US CPI data.

Further, miners advanced 0.7% to a three-week high, tracking tight iron ore prices.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rose between 0.1% and 1%.

Healthcare stocks dropped 4.5% to their lowest since the onset of the pandemic, with biopharmaceutical firm CSL losing 6.3%, tracking slumps of U.S. dialysis services providers.

New Zealand’s benchmark index slipped 0.1% to 11,292.58 points.

Air New Zealand’s shares fell as much as 2.1% to a five-month low as the flag carrier cautioned of lower earnings for the first half of fiscal 2024.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end a tad higher as financials, gold stocks gain

Israel vows Hamas destruction as deaths continue to rise

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues upwards march against US dollar

Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored

Oil falls further on US stock build, easing supply concerns

Govt’s sell-off agenda attracts World Bank’s attention

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Read more stories