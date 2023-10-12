BAFL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.98%)
BIPL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.08%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.7%)
DGKC 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.41%)
FABL 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
FCCL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.71%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.63%)
HBL 94.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
HUBC 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.41%)
MLCF 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
OGDC 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PAEL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIOC 96.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PPL 76.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.79%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.4%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.08%)
SSGC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-4.87%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,910 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 17,315 Decreased By -96.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 48,501 Increased By 26.4 (0.05%)
KSE30 16,806 Increased By 14.2 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee rises on exporters’ dollar sales, traders await US CPI

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 11:17am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee gained on Thursday as exporters sold U.S. dollars and as crude oil prices shed most of the gains prompted by the military conflict in the Middle East.

The rupee was at 83.1450 against the dollar as of 10:25 a.m. IST compared with a close at 83.1875 in the previous session.

“Today, selling pressure is there (on USD/INR),” a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said. “The pair could test 83.10 levels.”

Investors awaited the U.S. inflation data which is expected to show that core consumer price inflation held steady at 0.3% month-on-month, according to a Reuters’ poll.

Indian rupee ends stronger

Even if U.S. inflation surprises to the upside, the rupee won’t fall below 83.25, the foreign exchange trader said, alluding to the Reserve Bank of India’s persistent defence of the local unit near that level.

The dollar index was little changed at 105.6, close to its lowest in two weeks, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s showed that Fed officials adopted a more cautious stance in September in the face of growing economic uncertainty.

Brent crude oil futures were lower at $85.48 per barrel, after top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia pledged to help stabilise the market and as U.S. inventories rose more then expected.

Asian currencies were mostly rangebound but the Thai bhat was up 0.7%.

While exporters have been selling dollars, foreign flows are still negative, Anindya Banerjee, head of foreign exchange research at Kotak Securities, said, pointing to a pressure point for the rupee.

Overseas investors have sold $945 million of Indian equities in October, adding to the $1.77 billion of sales in September.

India will report its consumer inflation numbers on Thursday. Year-on-year retail inflation is expected to moderate to 5.5% in from 6.83%, according to a Reuters’ poll.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee rises on exporters’ dollar sales, traders await US CPI

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored

Oil falls further on US stock build, easing supply concerns

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Read more stories