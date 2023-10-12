Chinese envoy calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has stated that the government will continue to work closely with Chinese authorities to ensure timely implementation and completion of various projects envisaged under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The caretaker prime minister while talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong who called on him on Wednesday stated that Pakistan and China were fully committed to ensuring the success of the CPEC.

The caretaker premier said that Pakistan and China enjoyed a unique relationship as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, iron brothers, and trusted friends.

He lauded the vision and leadership of President Xi Jinping, particularly the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The caretaker prime minister also noted the centrality of CPEC in enhancing economic, trade and technological ties between the two countries and highlighted its role as the flagship project of BRI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023