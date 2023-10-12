BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
China stocks close up on stimulus hopes

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed up on Wednesday, tracking global markets on a dovish tone from US Federal Reserve policymakers, while a media report saying Beijing is preparing a new stimulus to help meet this year’s official growth target lifted sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index climbed 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% at market close. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index both advanced 1.3%.

Asian stocks rose following overnight gains in the Wall Street, and the dollar beat a retreat as a dovish shift in tone from Fed officials had traders paring US interest rate expectations, though with a wary eye on US inflation data due on Thursday.

China is considering raising its budget deficit for 2023 as the government prepares to unleash a new round of stimulus to help the economy meet the official growth target, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The report comes as China saw mixed holiday tourism data and signs of economic recovery gradually stabilising.

Shares in healthcare, artificial intelligence , and communications rose between 1.6% and 2.2% to lead the gains. Meanwhile, aviation defense, energy and tourism firms dropped between 1.1% and 1.8%.

There were also improving signs on the geopolitical front. China’s commerce minister, Wang Wentao, and US senators led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer held “rational and pragmatic” discussions on Monday, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

** Tech conglomerates listed in Hong Kong rose 2%.

