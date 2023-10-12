BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-12

Iron ore rebounds

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

MANILA: Iron ore futures rose on Wednesday, with the Singapore benchmark rebounding after six straight sessions of declines, as hopes re-emerged that China may consider rolling out more impact full stimulus measures to support its flagging economy.

The steelmaking ingredient’s most-active November contract on the Singapore Exchange climbed by up to 1.7% to $112.70 per metric ton, after hitting a six-week low in the previous session. Iron ore’s most-traded January contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1.2% at 828.50 yuan ($113.62) per ton, as of 0215 GMT.

The Singapore reference price has fallen more than 7% from the third-quarter peak of $121.10, with recent losses spurred by concerns about looming steel production cuts in China and uncertainty over the country’s struggling property sector.

Country Garden has warned about its inability to meet offshore debt obligations, potentially joining a growing list of Chinese developers that have defaulted and underscoring a deepening crisis hurting the world’s second-biggest economy and largest steel producer and metals consumer.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore rebounds

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Govt condemns Israeli siege of Gaza

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

‘B’ Category: Authorisation of 5 forex cos suspended

Read more stories