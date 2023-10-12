Iron ore rebounds

MANILA: Iron ore futures rose on Wednesday, with the Singapore benchmark rebounding after six straight sessions of declines, as hopes re-emerged that China may consider rolling out more impact full stimulus measures to support its flagging economy.

The steelmaking ingredient’s most-active November contract on the Singapore Exchange climbed by up to 1.7% to $112.70 per metric ton, after hitting a six-week low in the previous session. Iron ore’s most-traded January contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1.2% at 828.50 yuan ($113.62) per ton, as of 0215 GMT.

The Singapore reference price has fallen more than 7% from the third-quarter peak of $121.10, with recent losses spurred by concerns about looming steel production cuts in China and uncertainty over the country’s struggling property sector.

Country Garden has warned about its inability to meet offshore debt obligations, potentially joining a growing list of Chinese developers that have defaulted and underscoring a deepening crisis hurting the world’s second-biggest economy and largest steel producer and metals consumer.