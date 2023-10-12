Pakistan ranked 8th most vulnerable country in Global Climate Risk Index Report 2021

FAISALABAD: Pakistan ranked 8th most vulnerable country in the Global Climate Risk Index Report 2021, posing a serious threat to food security, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He addressed the participants of 17th four-week workshop at inaugural session. The workshop was organized by the Professional Training and Skill Development Center UAF for officers of Agriculture Department, Punjab, on the subject of Finance, Administration, Management and e-Governance.

He said that the weather patterns have been in a constant flux. Shifting monsoons, delayed winters, early spring heat shocks, and intense heatwaves in summer etc keep adding to the uncertainty. He said that due to climate changes, the resistance of pests has increased, which has become a challenge for pest management experts. He said that the agricultural scientists will have to play a pivotal role to safeguard the crops from damage of pink bollworm, locust, fall armyworm, fruit fly and other pests to ensure the increment in per acre production.

Director Professional Training and Skill Development Center Prof Dr Mahmood A Randhawa said that agricultural development was directly linked to poverty alleviation. He said that it is the need of the hour to transfer the latest technology to the farmers, in which we have to play an important role. He said that all possible measures are being taken to improve their skills of the participants of the workshop so that they can shoulder their responsibility effectively. He said that this training workshop has been made mandatory for the promotion of the officers of the Agriculture Department, Punjab. Dr Neelam and Dr Amer Rasul also spoke on this occasion.

