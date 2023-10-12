BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-12

LDA directed to decide complaints against Paragon City

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to decide complaints against Paragon City after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) gave a clean chit to former federal minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq his brother Khawaja Salman and others in a reference of housing scheme.

A special prosecutor of the NAB submitted a report before the court saying no offence under the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 had been made against the suspects in the reference.

The report said the charges of corruption had not been found true against the Khwaja brothers and there was no need to continue the proceedings in the reference.

It said Paragon City had been approved by Aziz Bhatti Town and there were only eight complainants against the housing scheme as remaining affected persons had already been allotted their plots.

It asked the court to refer the matter to the LDA to decide the complaints against Paragon City.

The court in the light of the NAB’s report referred the matter to the LDA with a direction to decide the complaints against the housing scheme.

The NAB recently reopened the reference after the Supreme Court struck down amendments in the ordinance introduced by the previous coalition government.

The trial court on March 29, 2023 returned Paragon reference to the NAB chairman for placing it before a court of competent jurisdiction following new amendments in the law.

The NAB had filed the reference against the Khwaja brothers during the regime of Imran Khan.

It accused them of wrongfully gain approximately rupees 18.2 million from M/s Paragon City (pvt) Limited in their bank accounts.

The bureau alleged that the accused persons along with other accomplices cheated the public at large and obtained illegal financial benefits from the funds of the illegal society.

The NAB had arrested the Khwaja brothers on December 11, 2018 after the Lahore High Court refused to further extend their pre-arrest bail.

They remained in the bureau’s custody for three months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LDA Khwaja Saad Rafiq Paragon City

Comments

1000 characters

LDA directed to decide complaints against Paragon City

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Govt condemns Israeli siege of Gaza

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

‘B’ Category: Authorisation of 5 forex cos suspended

Read more stories