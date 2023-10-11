BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SOEs running into losses add to economic woes: PM Kakar

  • Interim prime minister directs for accelerating privatisation process of PIA
BR Web Desk Published October 11, 2023
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said Pakistan is facing financial problems and the state owned enterprises (SOEs) that have been incurring losses add to the country’s economic woes, state-run wire service APP reported.

The interim prime minister chaired a high-level meeting over the affair of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The meeting was given a detailed briefing over different issues of PIA.

PM lays focus on tax reforms, sell-off process

Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, Adviser to PM Ahad Cheema and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The prime minister expressed his concerns over delayed decision-making with regard to issues of the PIA.

He stressed upon expediting privatisation process of the PIA and other SOEs running into losses, adding that their losses could not be met with the public tax money.

The caretaker prime minister said reforms in the aviation sector could bring better facilities to the public.

Transparency in the privations process should be ensured, he emphasised, adding fixing of responsibility for the losses was requisite so that necessary steps should be taken to avoid further losses.

Caretaker PM seeks early completion of PIA restructuring plan

The meeting was apprised of the progress on financial situation of the PIA and its privatisation process.

The prime minister directed for accelerating privatisation of the national flag carrier to avoid further burden on the national exchequer.

PIA SOEs Privatisation Commission caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar SOEs Policy

Comments

1000 characters

SOEs running into losses add to economic woes: PM Kakar

Israel bombs Gaza ahead of potential ground assault

China urges 'immediate ceasefire' in call with Palestinian official

In majority verdict, SC upholds law aimed at clipping CJP's wings as 'constitutional'

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Inter-bank market: rupee extends winning streak, settles below 280 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

Gold price per tola increases Rs6,500 in Pakistan amid surge in international rate

Titanic submersible debris, human remains recovered

Read more stories