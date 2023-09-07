BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 97.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 80.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
OGDC 95.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
PIOC 84.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PPL 68.69 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.93%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.4%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35.2 (0.77%)
BR30 16,152 Increased By 175.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM lays focus on tax reforms, sell-off process

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed all relevant institutions to work together for tax reforms as increasing tax collection is the foremost priority of the government.

While presiding over a high-level meeting regarding the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Privatisation Division, he emphasized the need for improving relations between the federation and the provinces regarding tax documentation

The caretaker premier said that increasing the tax net is one of the priorities of the government and the FBR is an important part of the government machinery.

Pakistan’s real foe is its expenditure habit: caretaker PM Kakar

He further stated that the process of privatization of such state-owned corporations (SOEs) which are going into loss should be accelerated by fulfilling all the legal requirements and all federal ministries should fully cooperate with the Privatisation Division.

The FBR officials, while briefing the meeting, stated that the FBR is determined to fulfil the tax collection target of Rs9,415 billion given by the government.

The meeting was informed that the FBR collected Rs538 billion against the target of Rs534 billion for July 2023, while revenues of Rs669 billion was collected against the target of Rs648 billion for August 2023.

The meeting was further told that digital initiatives are being worked on to increase the tax-GDP rate. The FBR’s database is being linked with other institutions to expand the tax net. The FBR is working on a target of bringing one million new taxpayers into the system and 182,000 new taxpayers were brought into the system this year.

The scope of Point of Sales (PoS) is being extended to more cities and retailers on a priority basis.

The meeting was also informed that efforts are being made to add 20,000 retailers to POS this year.

The meeting was further told that a strategy is being made on the Integrated Transit Trade Management System. The work on customs digitization is going on and the Pakistan Single Window is being connected with more government institutions.

The Privatization Division informed the meeting that all the legal requirements regarding the privatisation of the institutions are being fulfilled.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Advisor to the caretaker Prime Minister, Ahad Cheema, federal secretary finance, federal secretary aviation, federal secretary privatization, chairman FBR and other relevant government officials participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Taxes gdp FBR tax collection tax reforms SOEs Privatisation Division Economic distress caretaker PM Anwaar ul HaqKakar

Comments

1000 characters

PM lays focus on tax reforms, sell-off process

Economic update for August: Upward adjustment in energy tariffs, fuel price hike to strain inflationary pressures: MoF

ECP says 3,600 data entry operators to be assigned to ROs

Exchange companies sector: MCR enhanced to Rs500m as SBP introduces major reforms

Troops repel TTP cross-border raid from Afghanistan

Border gunfight shuts crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Govt to tighten the noose around power thieves

Govt mulls IPO for three major power distribution companies

PPIB approves 30pc raise in basic salaries of its employees

Kakar gives go-ahead to plan aimed at bringing PayPal, Starlink to Pakistan

Read more stories