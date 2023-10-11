BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China urges 'immediate ceasefire' in call with Palestinian official

AFP Published October 11, 2023

BEIJING: China's envoy to the Middle East Zhai Jun called for "an immediate ceasefire" to the Israel-Hamas conflict during a phone call with a Palestinian official, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Thousands of people have been killed since the conflict began with Hamas' shock assault on Saturday, the deadliest on Israel in its 75-year history.

Zhai spoke Wednesday with Amal Jadou, the Palestinian Authority's deputy foreign minister, and said China was worried by the conflict's intensification and "deeply concerned by the serious deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in Palestine", a readout on the ministry's website said.

Russia calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

"The top priorities are an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians," Zhai was quoted as saying.

Zhai spoke by phone on Tuesday with Egypt's assistant minister for the Palestinian territories, and said China was seeking to work with Cairo to help ease the conflict.

He reiterated Beijing's call for "the implementation of a 'two-state solution'".

Beijing has positioned itself in recent months as a mediator in the Middle East, brokering a restoration of ties in March between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

But it has been criticised for its response to the current conflict, with Israel reportedly saying it had expected "stronger condemnation" of Hamas.

There is currently no record of Zhai speaking to the Israeli side.

Israel Palestinian Hamas Chinese foreign ministry Zhai Jun

Comments

1000 characters

China urges 'immediate ceasefire' in call with Palestinian official

Elections will not be delayed, says PM Kakar

Israel bombs Gaza ahead of potential ground assault

In majority verdict, SC upholds law aimed at clipping CJP's wings as 'constitutional'

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Inter-bank market: rupee extends winning streak, settles below 280 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

Gold price per tola increases Rs6,500 in Pakistan amid surge in international rate

Titanic submersible debris, human remains recovered

Read more stories