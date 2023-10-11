BAFL 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
BIPL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
DGKC 49.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.07%)
FABL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.76%)
HUBC 88.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
MLCF 33.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.62%)
OGDC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.61%)
PAEL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 98.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.18%)
PPL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.56%)
PRL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.99%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.93%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.38%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.45%)
TRG 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
UNITY 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.89%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,905 Increased By 30.8 (0.63%)
BR30 17,361 Increased By 168 (0.98%)
KSE100 48,355 Increased By 215 (0.45%)
KSE30 16,740 Increased By 90.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nadal to play at Australian Open, says tournament director Tiley

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 09:07am

Rafa Nadal will play at the Australian Open in January, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday, as the 37-year-old former world number one returns to the sport after undergoing hip surgery earlier this year.

The Spaniard, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in a second-round defeat at the Australian Open.

He underwent surgery on a hip muscle in June and was expected to be sidelined for about five months.

“We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back,” Tiley said on The Today Show.

“He’s been off for most of the year and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we’re really excited about, the champion of 2022. That’s awesome.”

Tiley also said Australian Nick Kyrgios could return at the Melbourne Park Grand Slam after he underwent knee surgery in January and suffered wrist and foot issues in an injury-plagued 2023.

“We know Nick’s been in training, wanting to return as well. So we expect to see him back,” Tiley added.

Nadal has said he expects to retire following the 2024 season, with a series of injuries limiting his appearances on Tour.

The Spaniard has slipped to number 240 in the rankings but is eligible to receive a protected ranking having been injured and not competing in any tennis event for at least six months.

In Nadal’s absence, Novak Djokovic has gone on to win a record 24 Grand Slams.

Nadal has won the Australian Open twice, with his last victory coming in 2022 when he beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and became the first man in the Open era to come back from two sets down in the final to win.

Rafa Nadal Australian Open

Comments

1000 characters

Nadal to play at Australian Open, says tournament director Tiley

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories