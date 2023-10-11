To check spread of smog: Proposal for closing Lahore every Wednesday for two months

LAHORE: In a bid to check the spread of smog in Lahore division, the administration has floated a proposal for closing down the provincial capital every Wednesday for two months and allowing the people to work from home.

The move practically means that all banks, educational institutions and markets will remain closed on every Wednesday to ensure that most people stay indoors. “The decision will be enforced from next Wednesday (October 18) after the Punjab government issues a formal notification,” Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said here on Tuesday.

He clarified that news circulating that the new measure would come into force from October 11 is wrong; businesses, offices and educational institutions would remain open as usual this Wednesday (today). “Implementation on the suggestion of a weekly off on Wednesday for smog control would be implemented after the approval of the Punjab government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Lahore and CCPO Lahore Bilal Sidique Kamyana jointly chaired a meeting with the trader's associations of Lahore regarding preventive measures to control the Smog situation in the city. The trader associations unanimously agreed on the suggestion to keep markets completely closed every Wednesday from next week.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner floated the idea that Lahore would remain closed every Wednesday for two months; schools, markets, private and public institutions, clubs, restaurants and banks would also remain closed and people could work from home. “The suggestion for work from home in educational institutions and offices would be presented to the Punjab government, and the decision would be made by the government,” he added. He praised the traders for supporting the suggestion for smog control, and they will be allowed to open markets on Sundays as needed. He further said that October and November were vital in connection with smog and Wednesday shutdown would help reduce intra-city traffic, which would help control air pollution in the city.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were the days when the smog index was seen as high, adding that the traders could open their shops on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government’s spokesperson said that the final decision regarding the weekly holiday and other smog-related matters will be deliberated upon by the caretaker provincial cabinet. During the upcoming cabinet meeting, the proposal for implementing a ‘work from home’ arrangement for one day in educational institutions, government offices and markets will be under scrutiny, he added. He emphasized that conclusive judgments are pending regarding the expert suggestions and recommendations that were presented in the cabinet committee for anti-smog measures, adding that all proposed strategies and recommendations aimed at combating smog will be thoroughly examined in the forthcoming cabinet meeting.

He further said that the recent Cabinet Committee on Anti-Smog meeting saw the presentation of numerous proposals focused on smog reduction; experts and relevant departments also put forth several recommendations during the meeting. “In light of recent rainfall, the air quality index in Lahore has improved to a reading of 55. A strategic action plan will be formulated to sustain this positive trend in air quality,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023