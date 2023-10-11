BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-11

Quetta Safe City Project extends contract with PSCA

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

LAHORE: To strengthen the fight against terrorism and advance modern policing across the country, an agreement of mutual cooperation between Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Quetta Safe City Project has been extended for an additional 2 years. The Safe Cities Authority has been supporting the Balochistan government with the Quetta Safe City Project for the past 2 years, and this agreement has now been prolonged.

The signing ceremony for the extension of the Memorandum of Understanding took place at the headquarters of the Safe Cities Authority in Lahore.

The Managing Director of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Muhammad Kamran Khan, and the Project Director of Quetta Safe City, Dr Tariq Hussain Baznjo, signed the agreement.

Under this agreement, Punjab Safe Cities will provide assistance in the installation of surveillance cameras, networking and communication infrastructure, and the establishment of a command center for Quetta Safe City. Quetta Safe City will receive technical support from PSCA in areas such as human resources and administration.

During the occasion, Dr Tariq Hussain Baznjo, the Project Director of Quetta Safe City, expressed that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority sets an excellent example, and their support has greatly benefited the Quetta Safe City Project. He emphasized the desire to incorporate the high-quality standards and modern technology implemented in Lahore’s completed Safe Cities Project into the Quetta project.

Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan of Punjab Safe Cities Authority affirmed that they are committed to providing every possible assistance to the Quetta Safe City Project. Their goal is to ensure the successful implementation of this critical initiative aimed at enhancing security and modernizing law enforcement in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Quetta PSCA Safe City project

Comments

1000 characters

Quetta Safe City Project extends contract with PSCA

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories