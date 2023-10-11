Quetta Safe City Project extends contract with PSCA

LAHORE: To strengthen the fight against terrorism and advance modern policing across the country, an agreement of mutual cooperation between Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Quetta Safe City Project has been extended for an additional 2 years. The Safe Cities Authority has been supporting the Balochistan government with the Quetta Safe City Project for the past 2 years, and this agreement has now been prolonged.

The signing ceremony for the extension of the Memorandum of Understanding took place at the headquarters of the Safe Cities Authority in Lahore.

The Managing Director of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Muhammad Kamran Khan, and the Project Director of Quetta Safe City, Dr Tariq Hussain Baznjo, signed the agreement.

Under this agreement, Punjab Safe Cities will provide assistance in the installation of surveillance cameras, networking and communication infrastructure, and the establishment of a command center for Quetta Safe City. Quetta Safe City will receive technical support from PSCA in areas such as human resources and administration.

During the occasion, Dr Tariq Hussain Baznjo, the Project Director of Quetta Safe City, expressed that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority sets an excellent example, and their support has greatly benefited the Quetta Safe City Project. He emphasized the desire to incorporate the high-quality standards and modern technology implemented in Lahore’s completed Safe Cities Project into the Quetta project.

Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan of Punjab Safe Cities Authority affirmed that they are committed to providing every possible assistance to the Quetta Safe City Project. Their goal is to ensure the successful implementation of this critical initiative aimed at enhancing security and modernizing law enforcement in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023