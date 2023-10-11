ATC issues notices to JIT members

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday issued show cause notices to all the members of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for not presenting record of the Corps Commander House attack case during the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions of Sanam Javed and other suspects.

The court also summoned the JIT members in person today.

Earlier, the court admonished the investigating officer for not producing the record and issued show cause notices to all members of the JIT.

