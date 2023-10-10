BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street gains as Fed officials strike dovish tone

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2023 07:36pm

Wall Street’s main indexes advanced on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields retreated following dovish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers overnight, though caution prevailed amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The 10-year Treasury yield came off its 16-year peak on Tuesday, as trading resumed in the U.S. bond market after Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Top ranking Fed officials indicated rising yields on long-term U.S. Treasury bonds could steer the central bank from further increases in its short-term policy rate.

Traders put the chance of interest rates remaining unchanged in November and December at around 86% and 72%, respectively, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Focus will be on remarks from a slew of Fed officials including Minneapolis’ Neel Kashkari, San Francisco’s Mary Daly and Board Governor Christopher Waller during the day.

At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 38.01 points, or 0.11%, at 33,642.66, the S&P 500 was up 7.11 points, or 0.16%, at 4,342.77, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 24.71 points, or 0.18%, at 13,508.95.

Consumer staples and materials were the top gainers among major S&P 500 sectors, while information technology and real estate were the worst hit.

Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with fierce air strikes, razing whole districts to dust despite a threat from Hamas militants to execute a captive for each home hit.

Israel’s embassy in Washington said the death toll from Hamas’ weekend attacks had surpassed 1,000, while Gaza’s health ministry said Israel’s retaliatory strikes had killed at least 770 people.

“If the conflict is confined, I don’t think it’s going to have much of an impact … investors will be looking at the inflation data this week and then the beginning of banking earnings on Friday,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Later in the week, investors will look out for inflation readings including September producer price and consumer price indexes as well as the Fed’s September meeting minutes.

Among stocks, PepsiCo rose 1.1% after the company raised its annual profit forecast for a third time this year. Rival Coca-Cola was also up 1.9%.

Truist Financial gained 5.5% after a report said the bank is in talks to sell its insurance brokerage unit to private equity firm Stone Point for about $10 billion.

Rivian Automotive advanced 4% after UBS upgraded the EV maker’s stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

Corning lost 1.1% after J.P.Morgan downgraded the specialty glass maker’s shares to “neutral” from “overweight”.

Chip firms Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo dipped 1.9% and 3%, respectively, after Citigroup downgraded the stocks.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.57-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.93-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 86 new lows.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street gains as Fed officials strike dovish tone

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.2bn in September, 5.5% higher on monthly basis

Rupee extends winning streak against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee maintains positive trajectory against US dollar

UN rights chief condemns illegal Israeli ‘siege’ of Gaza

US doesn’t want civilians killed in Gaza or Israel, White House says

PBC calls for investigation after Pakistan’s exports to China ‘underreported by $594mn’

After one-month hiatus, gold price per tola opens Rs15,500 lower in Pakistan

KSE-100 closes over 48,000 after seven weeks

Habib Metropolitan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned EC

Mendis, Samarawickrama hit tons as Sri Lanka make 344-9 against Pakistan

Read more stories